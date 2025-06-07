Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford have price should Spurs firm up Frank interest
Brentford will insist on a bumper compensation fee should Tottenham come knocking for Thomas Frank.

Frank has emerged as a top candidate for the Spurs post after the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

The Australian led Spurs to the Europa League title this season - a first UEFA trophy in 45 years won by the club. The triumph also sees Tottenham handed a place in next season's Champions League.

But Tottenham's 17th place in the Premier League has cost Postecoglou his job, despite the squad's injury crisis throughout the campaign.

The Mirror says should Tottenham make an attempt for Frank, Brentford will insist on a £10m fee to release the Dane from his contract.

Frank has two years left on his Bees deal.

