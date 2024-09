Tottenham hit by ban blow in Qarabag preparation

Tottenham face being without Cristian Romero for their Europa League kickoff.

The Argentina defender faces being suspended for their group opener against Qarabag.

Romero was sent off 18 months ago against AC Milan in the Champions League.

And the suspension - a one-match ban - will carry over into this season's Europa League.

UEFA have confirmed the ban will be upheld this term.