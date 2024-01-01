Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario: My Bergvall regret

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario regrets bawling out teen Lucas Bergvall during their draw with Leicester City.

Vicario says he went in too hard on the Swede.

Vicario, 27, said: “I was too aggressive with him. I apologised. Maybe at that moment it was because we’d dominated a game for 70 mins and then conceded.

“I had a feeling in the last five minutes we could lose the game. Maybe it’s to understand where the game’s leading us or not.

“But it was not the right way, screaming to him. But he understands. He’s a good guy.

“It’s part of football. We are men. I suffered this too when younger.

“We are good friends and speak about sometimes having feelings of the game, the environment, when you, maybe, play away games and everybody is more excited.

“It was the first game back in the Premier League, the fans were pushing us. My action at that moment was not the best but the message came from the right place.”