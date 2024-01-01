Tottenham defender Vuskovic starring on-loan with Westerlo

Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic struck twice for loan club Westerlo in their draw with Beerschot on the weekend.

Vuskovic, 17, is on-loan this season in Belgium with Westerlo and has quickly settled.

He has won the most aerial duels in the Belgian top flight and now has four goals and one assist as a centre-back so far this season.

"I can't be satisfied, we only got one point. We played a good game, but we need to work more on defence and be more focused," Vuskovic said after his brace.

"That's a task for the whole team. I'm happy I scored twice, but it's a shame I couldn't score more, as I definitely had two good chances."