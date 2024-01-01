Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Madness! Why are the French pulling apart Real Madrid striker Mbappe?!
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Tottenham defender Vuskovic starring on-loan with Westerlo

Tottenham defender Vuskovic starring on-loan with Westerlo
Tottenham defender Vuskovic starring on-loan with WesterloAction Plus
Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic struck twice for loan club Westerlo in their draw with Beerschot on the weekend.

Vuskovic, 17, is on-loan this season in Belgium with Westerlo and has quickly settled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has won the most aerial duels in the Belgian top flight and now has four goals and one assist as a centre-back so far this season.

"I can't be satisfied, we only got one point. We played a good game, but we need to work more on defence and be more focused," Vuskovic said after his brace.

"That's a task for the whole team. I'm happy I scored twice, but it's a shame I couldn't score more, as I definitely had two good chances."

Mentions
Premier LeagueVuskovic LukaWesterloTottenhamBeerschot VA
Related Articles
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract
Earnshaw says lack of social media has helped Spurs winger Johnson's goal tally
Top 5 headlines from the Premier League this weekend