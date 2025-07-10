Tottenham confirm signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

Tribal Football
Ste Carson
Kudus has left West Ham to join Spurs
Kudus has left West Ham to join SpursČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Izzy Poles / News Images
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus from fellow Premier League club West Ham.

Kudus joins Spurs for a reported £55 million and becomes their fifth signing of the summer.

Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai have already signed for the North London club, in a boost to new manager Thomas Frank.

Kudus joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax in 2023, going on to score 13 goals in 65 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

He began his professional career with Danish club Nordsjaelland, whom he signed for after excelling at the Right to Dream academy in Ghana.

Tottenham are in pre-season action later this month, against Reading on July 19th.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKudus MohammedTottenhamWest Ham
