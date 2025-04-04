Tottenham captain Son admits "missing" Kane

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son admits he misses former teammate Harry Kane.

Kane is now in his second season with Bayern Munich after leaving Spurs.

Son told Sky Sports: "Obviously I'm missing him! For me, he is the best (the best striker in the world).

Son added: "It's not all about scoring goals.

"Scoring goals is very important but the way he invites the game, invites the winger playing with him, it makes the winger look better. Fantastic player."

Kane has scored 33 goals in 38 games for Bayern this season.