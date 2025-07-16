Tottenham bring in FOUR ex-Man Utd execs after Ratcliffe axe

Tottenham have welcomed four axed officials from Manchester United to their commercial department.

The Telegraph says Tottenham have hired agency Altius8 to assist their commercial department.

Advertisement Advertisement

The company was set up by former United commercial executives Ali Edge, Thomas Liston-Jones and Victoria Timpson in February. Florence Lafaye, who briefly succeeded Timpson at United, is also part of Altius8.

The four former execs were axed by United as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's controversial cost-cutting inside the club.

It's suggested the dismantling of United's commercial department has left many baffled as it has been one of the club's few success stories of the past decade.