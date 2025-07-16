Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale

Tottenham bring in FOUR ex-Man Utd execs after Ratcliffe axe

Paul Vegas
Tottenham bring in FOUR ex-Man Utd execs after Ratcliffe axe
Tottenham bring in FOUR ex-Man Utd execs after Ratcliffe axeAction Plus
Tottenham have welcomed four axed officials from Manchester United to their commercial department.

The Telegraph says Tottenham have hired agency Altius8 to assist their commercial department.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The company was set up by former United commercial executives Ali Edge, Thomas Liston-Jones and Victoria Timpson in February. Florence Lafaye, who briefly succeeded Timpson at United, is also part of Altius8.

The four former execs were axed by United as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's controversial cost-cutting inside the club.

It's suggested the dismantling of United's commercial department has left many baffled as it has been one of the club's few success stories of the past decade.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamManchester United
Related Articles
Ferdinand attacks protesting Arsenal fans against Madueke arrival: Utter disgrace!
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting
Tottenham to begins talks for Brentford's Wissa as they switch focus from Mbeumo