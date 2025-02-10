Tottenham boss Postecoglou: You can't criticise my players

Manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledged that having injured players return will provide more stability.

He admitted that while results haven't been ideal, his focus remains on building the team’s identity rather than worrying about job security.

Postecoglou emphasized that his approach won’t change, even after their exits in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this week.

He stated: “I'm not talking about me. People can judge me. They can say I've done a bad job, I'm not up to it or whatever. That's fine. What I'm saying is you can't be critical of players or players' performances at this time. Because if you do, then do that with everyone else. Be as critical of other clubs when they've got 9 or 10 or 11 players out. And none of them have, and have to play every week. And not for one game. I'm not just saying we had to do this today. We've been doing this since the middle of November and you can't judge performances of these players and critique them on what they've done.

“All they've done is given all they can and that's all you can ask for. Me, that's not of interest to me. My responsibility at this football club is this group of players and this team, to get them to play in the manner I want them to and bring us success. Whether people think I can do that or not, that's for others to judge.

“But there's got to be a better appreciation for what a very small group of players have been doing for the last two and a half months. It can't be that people think that's an excuse. That's just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That's just agenda driven stuff. If it's to get rid of me that's fine. Good on ya. Go for it a million times. But in terms of this group of players, what they've given over the past two and half months has been outstanding, it's a credit to them, I can't speak highly enough of them.”