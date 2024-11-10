Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Winning trophy won't change everything here for the better

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insists winning silverware this season won't suddenly fix everything at the club.

Postecoglou admits there's much improvement needed at Spurs.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I don't see just a trophy as the panacea for sustained success because there is plenty of evidence that is not the case," said Postecoglou.

"I get the fact when you're at a club this size and it hasn't won, people think 'well that is the missing piece'.

"What I have been trying to rail against since I've been here is there is never just a missing piece. It is always more than that. It's about having a clear idea over what you're going to build, how you're going to build it, and staying true to that.

"I could be going, 'let's just win a trophy this year, everything will be fine', but I win a trophy, we finish 10th and five games into next year I get sacked. Not that it's about me but then the club has to change direction again so have you really done anything? I don't think so.

"That's why I'm just trying to stay really clear on knowing what we want to achieve in terms of sustained success. Does that include trophies? Absolutely, but it's not going to be one simple thing that opens the floodgates."