Lankshear posts apology after Tottenham red card

Paul Vegas
Tottenham striker Will Lankshear has apologised for his red card in defeat at Galatasaray on Thursday.

Lankshear scored and was dismissed in Tottenham's 3-2 Europa League defeat in Istanbul.

The youngster posted to social media: “Firstly I’d like to apologise for letting my teammates and the fans down yesterday, I will learn from this experience and I am determined to keep on working hard and improving my game.

“On a more positive note, yesterday I scored my first professional goal which I have been dreaming about as a little boy, I wanted to thank everyone who has helped me along my journey and hopefully this is the first of many for Tottenham.

“A massive thank you to all the travelling fans who came out yesterday to support. On to the next game.”

