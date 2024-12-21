Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Typical Vicario; pushing beyond limits

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is pleased with Guglielmo Vicario's work in his injury recovery.

The Italy goalkeeper is working his way back from ankle surgery, which was performed last month.

Postecoglou said: "He's doing well. He's his usual Vic. He's pushing beyond his limits.

"He's still a bit far away, but whatever his recovery time, he'll make sure he's back as soon as possible. He's still very much in the group. You saw him last night.

"He's in training every day. He's one of the leaders and he's progressing well."