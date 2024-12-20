Tottenham boss Postecoglou announces change in transfer policy

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits they're changing their transfer policy.

Postecoglou says there'll be now a greater focus on experienced players.

“Yes, there were discussions,” said Postecoglou. “When a club like ours is allocating such a big resource, there’s always discussions because you can’t get that one wrong.

“Johan (Lange, sporting director) was really big on Dom. I was really big on him. We had guys like Matty Wells who had worked with him. Character-wise he ticked every box. It was a big decision for us, but I was really confident it was the right one.”

Postecoglou also said: “Are we going to be a club to spend a billion pounds to buy ready-made players? No, we’re not. There are very few of those. There are ones that can do, but we’re not one of them.

“When you are paying for ready-made players, there’s a premium.

“I think it would have been one of those stories where I’ll be 70 years old and I’d be saying: ‘You know what, I could have signed Archie Gray’, and Archie Gray ends up being the player we know he’s going to be.

“Moving forward, we probably need to err on the side of getting a little bit more experience, just to help the group, because we’ve got very few at that kind of sweet spot in terms of ages.

“And we want to give the guys in their teens or early 20s the opportunity to keep growing. We need to make sure we put quality around them, so how we allocate the next resources may shift a little bit.”