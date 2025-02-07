Tottenham boss Postecoglou takes aim at Wellens ahead of FA Cup tie

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou took aim at Leyton Orient counterpart Richie Wellens ahead of their FA Cup clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

Earlier this week, Wellens was asked if injuries were a factor for their defeat to Stockport and replied:  "I'm not Ange Postecoglou, keep using it as an excuse."

Wellens later issued a public apology for the remark.

Asked about the comment, Postecoglou said on Friday: "I don't know how it's a narrative when you are just stating facts. 

"If people don't see a situation where you are missing something significant there is nothing I can say to that. If they say 'well, that shouldn't really make a difference' I don't know how to answer that. I get that people's senses get dulled or people get bored - everyone wants a bit of drama. But that's not drama, that's just stating facts.

"We have been missing some really key players for a long time and have had to deal with that. Whether people see that as significant or not... If people think I'm trying to create a story out of nothing I don't know what to say about that. And as for other managers, mate, he's had his five minutes so lets move on.

Asked if Wellens had contacted him to apologise personally, Postecoglou added: "He's had his five minutes, that's good enough for me.”

 

