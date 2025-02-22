Tottenham boss Postecoglou reflects on first weeks of Tel

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is happy with the early impact of Mathys Tel.

The French striker arrived on-loan from Bayern Munich last month.

Postecoglou said, "Yeah, really positive. I was happy to get him in and again for a young man who hasn't played a lot recently, obviously that was one of the reasons he was looking to kind of move to get more opportunities, I think I've kind of kept him out there for 90 minutes for both games just to build him up physically as much as anything else.

"He's a willing worker, which is brilliant. We’ve seen in both games, he really works as hard as he can for the team, which is massive for us and the more he plays. the more he'll get into the rhythm of how we play.

"Even for himself as a striker, I think he needs the games to get up to speed, but, yeah, he's done really well for us. Hugely important. Yeah, hopefully with Dom not too far away, Richy not too far away, we'll have some real good options in that front third." 

