Tottenham boss Postecoglou ready to hold onto Spence

Tottenham right-back Djed Spence is in line to feature in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The defender looks to have earned a reprieve at the London club after being loaned out last term.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was at Leeds United and then Genoa, but appears to have impressed in preseason, per Sky Sports.

“I think he’s been very, very good for us this pre-season, in terms of the way he’s trained and his general attitude,” Postecoglou said earlier this summer.

“Maybe he’s learned a couple of things over the last couple of years about himself and hopefully we can sort of bear the fruit of that.

“He’s a very good player who fits into our football and so it’s as much about him as it is about me making a decision.”