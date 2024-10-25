Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy seeing Scarlett amongst goals for Oxford and England U21s

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's watching Dane Scarlett's progress on-loan with Oxford United.

Scarlett scored twice for Oxford and also for England U21s over the past fortnight.

Postecoglou said today: "Yeah it's important for Dane and for all our guys on loan, part of the reason we put them on loan is to get game time, not to sit on the bench, but again they have to earn that.

"It's important for Dane, it's an important year for him and he needs to play and score goals at that level to make sure he keeps progressing.

"Pleased the last 10 days with England and Oxford he's got himself a couple of goals and he's got to maintain that now. Whilst we put them out on loan with the best intention, a lot of it is up to the players themselves to go there and make an impact. I am pleased he's started to do that."