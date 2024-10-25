Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
Arsenal defender set to miss Liverpool clash after scan shows cause for concern

Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy seeing Scarlett amongst goals for Oxford and England U21s

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy seeing Scarlett amongst goals for Oxford and England U21s
Tottenham boss Postecoglou happy seeing Scarlett amongst goals for Oxford and England U21sAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's watching Dane Scarlett's progress on-loan with Oxford United.

Scarlett scored twice for Oxford and also for England U21s over the past fortnight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou said today: "Yeah it's important for Dane and for all our guys on loan, part of the reason we put them on loan is to get game time, not to sit on the bench, but again they have to earn that.

"It's important for Dane, it's an important year for him and he needs to play and score goals at that level to make sure he keeps progressing.

"Pleased the last 10 days with England and Oxford he's got himself a couple of goals and he's got to maintain that now. Whilst we put them out on loan with the best intention, a lot of it is up to the players themselves to go there and make an impact. I am pleased he's started to do that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueScarlett DaneOxford UtdTottenhamChampionship
Related Articles
Tottenham striker Scarlett over the moon after first Oxford goal
Sevilla chief Orta targets Spurs whiz Gray
Redknapp says ex-Chelsea boss Lampard must step down the football pyramid to find a job