Tottenham boss Postecoglou finds Dragusin positive in Newcastle defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has sung the praises of Radu Dragusin after defeat at Newcastle United.

Postecoglou felt the defender was a positive from the 2-1 reverse.

He told SPURSPLAY: “He did well. It’s a unique challenge here, the crowd create a strong atmosphere, and I thought he handled it well. They’ve got some threats up front, particularly Isak with his pace, and a couple of times he handled that really well.

"Overall, it’s great experience for him, still on 22, and he’s going to play a big part in our season. Getting through that will stand him in good stead.”

Postecoglou also said: “I thought he was good. It was a great opportunity to expose him. I mean, he's only 22. He's still a young man, especially for a defender and I thought exposing him to this atmosphere and the threat, the particular threat that Newcastle posed with Isak up front, he had to be really concentrated, and I thought he was.

"I think he's going to play a big part in our season. Him coming through that, that whole experience, will set him up well.”