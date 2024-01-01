Tottenham boss Postecoglou finds Dragusin positive in Newcastle defeat

Tribal Football
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has sung the praises of Radu Dragusin after defeat at Newcastle United.

Postecoglou felt the defender was a positive from the 2-1 reverse.

He told SPURSPLAY: “He did well. It’s a unique challenge here, the crowd create a strong atmosphere, and I thought he handled it well. They’ve got some threats up front, particularly Isak with his pace, and a couple of times he handled that really well.

"Overall, it’s great experience for him, still on 22, and he’s going to play a big part in our season. Getting through that will stand him in good stead.”

Postecoglou also said: “I thought he was good. It was a great opportunity to expose him. I mean, he's only 22. He's still a young man, especially for a defender and I thought exposing him to this atmosphere and the threat, the particular threat that Newcastle posed with Isak up front, he had to be really concentrated, and I thought he was.

"I think he's going to play a big part in our season. Him coming through that, that whole experience, will set him up well.”

