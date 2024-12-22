Liverpool's 2-goal Salah: We knew Spurs game would be crazy

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was delighted with his brace in their 6-3 win at Tottenham.

The Reds confirmed their title credentials after victory on Sunday.

Salah later said: "We were quite good up front but defensively we need to improve as a team. Concedeing three goals is quite hard. It’s a good result, hopefully we just keep going."

On playing against this Spurs team: "We expected that (a chaotic game), the way they play, they open the game, they enjoy their football, physically tough and mentally we always have to be in the game.

"They don't change much the way they play, it’s intense. City came here and struggled, other teams too. I’m happy we won because they play an intense game."

On becoming the first player ever to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists in the Premier League before Christmas, he said: "I didn't think about it before the game but I'm glad I have done it, something that makes me proud, I’ll keep working hard."

On being Liverpool's fourth all-time leading goalscorer, he said: "It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it."