Slot delighted as Liverpool hammer Spurs to reach Carabao Cup final

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left pleased after their 4-0 rout of Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semifinal win.

Spurs traveled to Liverpool defending a 1-0 aggregate lead, but were blown away 4-0 on Thursday night.

Slot remarked afterwards: "I think we had some big nights here already but yeah to reach a final should also be special, and that is what it is. So yeah in that perspective it has been the most special evening.

"In Holland we only have one cup competition and that final is played at the end of the season so it is new experience but a nice one to have.

"It is a special stadium for English people but also for Dutch people because we know the history of the stadium and final as well.

"Very pleased to go there but we know we will face a very tough opponent. They are a very good team but they will face a very good team as well.

"We also have to take into account in the first half there were many injury moments.So it is difficult to control the game but we did it really well and it took them 80 minutes before they had a shot on target. It was a very good performance from our side.

"There are many games to be played. We were lucky, maybe not lucky, that we were already qualified after six games in the Champions League so we were still able to rotate. This is a league where you play the most games but you are only able to take 20 players.

"If you play so many games you need more than 20 players. If a club like us should always have 20, 21, 22 first-team players and behind it we can take more academy players then a game like today would have been ideal

"There is only one downside to reaching the final, it is playing Villa in midweek but being successful creates even more games. It is a positive and players get stronger in my opinion by playing games."