Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Tottenham boss Postecoglou highlights Maddison for win at Hoffenheim

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou highlights Maddison for win at Hoffenheim
Tottenham boss Postecoglou highlights Maddison for win at HoffenheimAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says James Maddison was the difference in their Europa League win at Hoffenheim.

The 3-2 win on Thursday night keeps Spurs' round of 16 hopes alive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou said afterwards: "It's not easy to get away wins in Europe. I was watching the Champions League last night and there was only one away victory so it's tough. Credit to the boys, I thought they were outstanding first half and played really well. We looked a bit tired in the second half but hung on. Sonny scored a great goal to give us that extra buffer. We had the school boys out there in the end.

"We wanted to be a bit more aggressive and that is when Madders   is at his best. In the context of the game, we kind of knew if we could score early and put some pressure on them then it would give us a good foothold in the game. He was good all night but got a bit tired in the second half but he caused them a lot of problems.

"I thought the senior boys today all really stood up. You need your leaders to stand up and they did tonight.

"I told them to enjoy it. Winning away in Europe, it's a significant victory for us and gives us a good foothold to get into those top eight spots which will give us a week off. They enjoyed tonight, we'll recover and get ready for Sunday.

"It's a great position to be in, we want to finish top eight because it gives us an extra week of rest and we'll probably need it around that time."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueMaddison JamesTottenhamHoffenheim
Related Articles
Spurs hold on to nervy win against Hoffenheim to boost Europa League hopes
Postecoglou receives huge boost as two Tottenham stars return ahead of Hoffenheim clash
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda