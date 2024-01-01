Tosic: Every youngster at Man Utd followed Ronaldo's example

Zoran Tosic says Cristiano Ronaldo was a great exampled to the young players at Manchester United.

The former United and Serbia winger announced his retirement earlier this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Recalling training with Al Nassr star Ronaldo at United, he told RB Sport: "Yes, I remember how I trained with Ronaldo at Man Utd.

"Cristiano was an example in everything and for all players. After each training, he remained the last. We, all the young footballers, followed him, watched what he was doing and tried to repeat.

"Shooting, penalties, crosses and everything else."