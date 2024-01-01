Torres: Villa players excited about Champions League

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres is excited about the new season ahead.

Villa will take part in the Champions League for the first time after finishing in fourth place last term.

Torres said: “We have a tough season in front of us, with a great challenge like the Champions League.

“So, we need to be ready, to be prepared, to play in the same way for all the competitions.

“The Premier League is so, so important and very tough and then during the first months we will play Champions League.

“We are excited and we want to play against big teams.”

On preseason, Torres also told Villa's website: “It’s necessary to do it.

“As well, we now have six weeks in front of us to get back and to start again with the work we were doing last season.

“Spend time with our friends, our team-mates and it’s a good time in the year to prepare for next season.”