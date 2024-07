Dendoncker back at Villa after Napoli frustration

Leander Dendoncker is back at Aston Villa for preseason.

The midfielder has returned after spending the second-half of last season on-loan with Napoli.

Dendoncker struggled to make an impact in Italy, with Napoli passing on triggering his permanent option.

He is now back in Birmingham, with his Villa deal running to 2026.

Dendoncker managed just three appearances for Napoli last term.