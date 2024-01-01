Toney makes Al Ahli debut against Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Ivan Toney enjoyed a full debut for Al Ahli in their 1-1 draw at Al Nassr on Friday night.

The former Brentford striker, wearing the No99 shirt, led the line for Al Ahli, supported by Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

For Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo also featured, however the two star strikers failed to get on the scoresheet on the night.

Instead, Franck Kessie had Al Ahli ahead 12 minutes after halftime before Al Nassr found an injury-time equaliser through Bassam Al Hurayji.

The result leaves Al Ahli in ninth position on the SPL table, with Al Nassr sitting in sixth, after both teams have played three games.

