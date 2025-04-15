Tindall talks Howe return; new Spanish signing ahead of Newcastle clash with Palace

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall admits Eddie Howe's recovery is a day-to-day situation.

It was announced on Monday evening that Howe was recovering from pneumonia after spending the weekend in hospital. Howe was able to release a statement this morning assuring fans he will soon be on the way back.

Meanwhile, Tindall will be in charge for Wednesday's clash with Crystal Palace - as he was for victory over Manchester United on Sunday - and says the prospect of Howe returning to the touchline is a developing timeline.

He said this morning: "We have had a minimal dialogue together. It's just been a few text messages really.

"The most important thing for the manager is to rest and recover and not to worry about anything other than getting better. I would imagine in the next couple of days if he's feeling better there will be more dialogue."

Asked how long he expects to be in charge, Tindall had no set deadline.

He continued: "As and when called upon, it is game by game, day by day thing. I am here to step into the shoes. Hopefully the manager will be back as soon as possible.

"He's in the best possible hands and he'll be back as soon as he feels he's ready to come back. Your health is the most important thing, that's why it's so important that when he comes back he is able to lead the team as we know he does, which I'm sure he will do."

'Howe absence a new situation for me'

Tindall admits Howe's setback has hit him, with the pair having worked together since the days Bournemouth were in League Two.

The assistant manager is confident Howe won't take any risks with his recovery.

He said, "Of course, it's really difficult, especially someone that you've worked so closely with for such a long time - and as I said has never sort of missed more than a day or two in the whole time that we've been working together.

"So it's a new situation for me, it's a new situation for the players here in the football club and staff. But the most important thing - and I think the thing that sort of almost gives you comfort - is that he's in the best possible hands possible.

"He's not a silly guy, Eddie'll take notice of what's said to him, and he'll make sure that he's fully recovered when he comes back and the sooner he's back, as I said before, you know, the best for everybody.

"But only at a time when he feels he's ready to come back and he's 100% ready to lead the team."

Meanwhile, Tindall was full of praise for the players over the way they responded to Howe's absence on Sunday. The Toon blew away United 4-1 at St James' Park, with Tindall deflecting any credit to the players on the pitch.

He said, "I think when we've been here four years now and the expectations and the demands that have been set on the players throughout that time. Day in, day out, they know the expectations, they know the standards, and with the group of players we've got - and the leadership we've got within the group - it's down to everybody to maintain their standards.

"We know that if we slack or slip away from the standards that we've set, then we'll certainly get punished, it's that type of league, so they know the expectations.

"They stood up and they were there to be counted against Manchester United. They're gonna have to do the same, for the remaining games, whether the manager's here or he's not. That's what we would expect from them and I'm sure the type of group they are, they'll go out and do that."

"Tonali better than Eddie and I expected"

Switching focus to their match with the Eagles, Tindall revealed the squad was due a healthy fitness boost with Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon included. Newcastle go into the game sitting fourth on the Premier League table, a point ahead of fifth place Manchester City.

Tindall said, "Yeah, everybody's come away from the game fine. It was good to get Anthony Gordon some minutes on the pitch, great to have him back with the qualities that he's got.

"Joe Willock's now back from the concussion protocols, so the squad's in good shape. Thankfully we didn't pick up any injuries from the weekend, so we go into the Crystal Palace game full of health up to this moment, obviously."

Tindall was also asked about the form of midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italian has been outstanding for the Magpies in recent weeks and Tindall admits he and Howe didn't realise how talented Tonali was until he arrived at Benton from AC Milan in 2023.

He said, "A lot goes into signing players. We certainly did, from a football perspective, a lot of research on Sandro.

"We loved him as a football player; technically, tactically, his age and athleticism. Obviously we had all the stats to back that up. But it's only probably when you work with him so closely like we have then you realise what an exceptional talent he is, and I think he's certainly showing everybody the quality player that he is and he's delivering fantastic performances right now.

"He's a great lad as well with a fantastic attitude and, you know, he's a top, top player."

A new signing from Spain?

Beyond their top four pursuit, Newcastle are also planning for next season. It broke last month that Malaga superkid Antonio 'Antonito' Cordero had visited the Benton training base and St James' Park during a trip to hold talks with Newcastle. Reports this morning claim Antonito has now committed to a pre-contract with Newcastle.

Quizzed about the news, Tindall replied: "I know the club's scouring Europe to try and find some of the best talent that's out there - and I'm sure as soon as we have any more updates on news on that then you guys will be the first to hear about it."

Before signing off, Tindall was eager to highlight the impact of the support staff. Like the players, Tindall insists the backroom team have also stepped up since Howe's setback.

He said, "Yeah, Graeme (Jones) has got great experience. Not just Graeme, you've got Steven Purches, Simon Weatherstone, you know, all the sports scientist guys. It's everybody, and it's always been that way.

"I've got fantastic staff at the football club and everybody's contributed, everybody knows their roles and what's expected of them to help the players go out there and deliver the best performance.

"So we're very fortunate that we've got good people, around us and, and everyone's played their part."