Timber says Arsenal's set piece coach gives them an edge over other Premier League teams

Timber says Arsenal's set piece coach gives them an edge over over Premier League teams

Arsenal’s reputation from set-pieces gives them an edge before games even begin.

That is the view of Jurrien Timber, who admits that he is relishing taking on teams in this way.

Advertisement Advertisement

The right-back and his teammates beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday, with Timber scoring the first goal of the game.

Asked about this skill, Timber said: “I think so (gives an edge), I hope so. I hope so, because we are scoring a lot out of it. So I hope so, definitely.

“They (Arsenal’s set-pieces) look really dangerous and we feel really confident when we go into a set-piece as well, which is a nice feeling. We showed again how dangerous we are from set-pieces.

“I think that’s the most important thing, building different ways of winning games, and I think we did that this time.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play