Timber returns to training ahead of season opener against Wolves

Jurrien Timber has missed end of pre-season due to foot issue which worried many fans after he missed the majority of last season with what has been a stuttered start to life at Arsenal.

The Dutchman however has now returned to training ahead of the Gunner’s first game against Wolves on Saturday which will kick off their title chasing season. 

Timber will hope to be involved with the squad on Saturday after only making 3 appearances for the club since he joined from Ajax last year. 

It will take the defender some time to get back up to speed and merge back into the starting eleven but now many Arsenal fans will be over the moon that he finally becoming fit and ready again. 

Manager Mikel Arteta spoke on the Dutch talent and how his return has been a positive. 

“It’s fine, he’s been doing some individual work, that’s clear now,” Mikel Arteta said on Sunday. “So, we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction. So quite positive.” 

