Timber opens up about coming off against Liverpool

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has broken his silence about coming off against Liverpool.

The Dutchman got his first start in over a month at the Emirates Stadium against the Reds, in a game Arsenal drew 2-2.

However, Timber had to come off with 15 minutes to go, with youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly coming on instead.

On Instagram Timber wrote: "Good to be back, we fought hard. A bit disappointed but we take the point."

"I think we’ve done everything we could to accelerate that process," said boss Mikel Arteta post-game.

"He (Timber) was so willing. The team and the medical staff have done a great job. We gave ourselves the chance to compete.

“I don’t know the extent of the injury if there is one. The same with big Gabi. Continue to go."