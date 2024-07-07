Timber, Gabriel Jesus feature as Arsenal defeat Leyton Orient

Gabriel Jesus struck as Arsenal defeated Leyton Orient in their preseason friendly on Saturday.

The match was played behind closed doors, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta testing his senior players in the first-half.

Arsenal won 2-0, with Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe scoring on the day.

Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira, and Eddie Nketiah all feature in the opening 45 before Arteta rotated the team.

Arsenal XI vs Leyton Orient: Hein (Nygaard 70), White (Rosiak 60), Timber (Rekik 46), Heaven (Monlouis 60), Lewis-Skelly (Nichols 60), Partey (Patino 46), Odegaard (Gower 60), Nelson (Nwaneri 60), Vieira (Smith-Rowe 46), Jesus (Salah Oulad-M'hand 60), Nketiah (Sagoe Jr 60)