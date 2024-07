DONE DEAL: Bromley snap up Arsenal defender Foran

Bromley have snapped up released Arsenal defender Taylor Foran.

Foran joins the League Two new-boys in a free transfer.

The 20 year-old was released by Arsenal after making 13 appearances for their Premier League 2 team.

Foran has League Two experience after spending time with Hartlepool United during the 2022/23 campaign, making 11 appearances.

He becomes Bromley's fifth new arrival of the summer so far.