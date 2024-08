Arteta explains Timber Arsenal start

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has handed Jurrien Timber a start today against Aston Villa.

It's Timber's first start since his knee injury suffered in the opening game of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta explained before kickoff: "He was very happy with the news, it’s been a year since he’s started a Premier League match.

“He’s worked so hard, looked so good and has the opportunity today.

“A lot of qualities and he fits really well for the game we have to play here.”