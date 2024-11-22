Tierney back on Arsenal training pitch

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has returned to first-team training this week.

The Scotland international has not played since Euro 2024, when he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Arsenal posted photos of their team sessions on Thursday, with Tierney seen on the training pitch with his teammates.

He was spotted alongside the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"I think he’s quite close, he looks good, really sharp,” manager Mikkel Arteta stated a few weeks ago.

“He hasn’t trained with the team yet, hopefully, he can do that in the next week or two."

