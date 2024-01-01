Three Premier League teams with a point to prove this weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break and there are 3 teams who want to bounce back with a win after a poor start to the season.

Manchester United

United will be targeting a return to winning ways when they travel to St Mary's to face Southampton this weekend. The side were beaten for the second week running after Liverpool ripped them apart in an embarrassing 3-0 defeat.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be thinking about his job that is likely to be in danger if the Red Devils do not secure three points against a Saints side who have lost each of its opening three league matches whilst scoring just one league goal so far.

United's supporters will demand for Manuel Ugarte to be thrown straight into the mix after Casemiro’s disastrous display against Liverpool which when paired with Kobbie Mainoo could form a fantastic partnership in midfield that could help the side get back to winning form.

Everton

The international break has come at the right time for an Everton side that sit at the bottom of the table after losing every one of their opening games. Defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur were comprehensive but the loss against Bournemouth was very tough to take.

Everton dominated the entire game before conceding three goals in seven minutes as the side lost concentration as well as three points in dramatic fashion. Despite this loss the fixture list does not become any easier for a team who are eager to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Sean Dyche’s side face Aston Villa who are a team littered with defensive injuries which could prove to be a huge advantage for an Everton attack who have been on form of late despite not picking up three points. Villa is an excellent chance to revive Everton’s poor form after many have made an early prediction for them to be relegated this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers return from the international break with a tough Premier League home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday in which they will be looking to grab their first three points of the season.

Losses against Arsenal and Chelsea were followed by a draw at Forest which has placed the side in 18th position, with one-point separating them from bottom placed Everton. This position is unprecedented for a Wolves side who were tipped to challenge for a top half finish this season.

They welcome Newcastle United this weekend who have had a strong start to the season so far with draws against Forest and Bournemouth and a shock win against Spurs. Wolves manager Gary O’Neil will be motivating his side ahead of the game as having the home advantage as well as the hunger to escape the relegation zone could be enough to turn over the Magpies who are on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Other honourable mentions include both Chelsea and Tottenham who despite spending big this summer sit mid table with just four points from a possible nine. Ipswich Town are also searching for three points but they have had a unforgiving start to the season against Manchester City and Liverpool so this weekend could be the turning point.

It is still early in the season but an international break could be exactly what these struggling sides needed to fully introduce new signings as well as a tactical approach that can get them back up to scratch.