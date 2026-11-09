Three-club transfer battle kickstarts for Premier League legend's nephew

Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Everton are all on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer market.

The trio are aiming to boost their forward line in the winter window with Minnesota United striker Kelvin Yeboah a fresh transfer target, according to the latest from Football Insider.

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The 26-year-old has already scored 11 MLS goals so far in the 2026 campaign - and the nephew of former Leeds United hitman Tony - is reportedly keen on a move to England as the next step in his developing career.

Thierno Barry is Everton's top scorer so far in 2026/27, with 10 goals netted across all competitions, but David Moyes is still keen to ease the burden on his shoulders in the months ahead.

The Toffees are rumoured to be currently just ahead in the race to sign Yeboah, with Minnesota open to a deal in the region of £20 million, if the former Italy U21 international asks to move on.