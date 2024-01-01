Thiago: Gravenberch will improve with experience in new Liverpool role

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is impressed by Ryan Gravenberch in his new role.

Gravenberch has impressed in the No6 position this season.

Thiago told the club's website: "All great players, they have to get experience, they have to adapt to different circumstances that they have in a game.

"He is doing that and getting better in that position.

"Sometimes as a number six, you can see he is very flowing through midfield and it's pretty good to see how he is involving himself and adapting to that position.

"He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt fast to the moments in the game and anything the coach says. He has done that.

"They are incredibly good the three in midfield, not just him but Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) and Dom (Szoboszlai). Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well."