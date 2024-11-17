Thiago and Nunes impress in Brentford friendly as debuts closer

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brazilian pair Igor Thiago and Gustavo Nunes are getting closer to their Brentford breakthroughs.

Both attackers have been working their way back from injury since August.

The pair played 45 minutes last week in a closed-doors friendly against Cardiff City at Jersey Road.

Striker Thiago and winger Nunes both looked lively as they were given a first-half runout.

The Bees eventually won 2-1 through goals from Ethan Brierley and Benjamin Arthur.

