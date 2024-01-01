Thelwell: Alli dearly wants to play for Everton again

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Everton chief Kevin Thelwell is confident Dele Alli will turn out for the club this season.

Alli is a free agent and training with Everton to prove his fitness. Thelwell has also confirmed an agreement has been reached with the midfielder's former club Tottenham over past bonuses due.

Thelwell told BBC Sport: "We are in a good space now with Tottenham.

"We have an agreement with those guys about what happens next if we sign him.

"He would dearly love to play for Everton in the Premier League and we would dearly love that to happen as well because the boy has had a very difficult time."

