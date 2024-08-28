The top five Premier League youngsters from the latest EFL Trophy action

The EFL Trophy is well underway now and top Premier League academy sides have shown off some excellent talent that will likely feature in a number of competitions this season. Here are five that impressed in yesterday's action.

Kyrie Pierre - Aston Villa Academy

Pierre scored a late winner for Villa thanks to a defensive mistake after coming into the game as a late substitution for the returning Emiliano Buendia who scored twice on his first competitive start since May 2023.

The 19-year-old joined Villa in May 2021 and has become an impressive asset for both the U21 and U18 sides, scoring 9 and bagging 4 assists in 68 appearances.

His effort secured his side three points in what is a tough group for the academy side as they aim to finish first and progress to the next round.

Michal Rosiak - Arsenal Academy

This season, Arsenal’s under-21s take on Leyton Orient, MK Dons and Colchester United in a group filled with experienced professionals.

Arsenal narrowly beat Orient thanks to goals from Ismeal Kabia and Josh Robinson but were helped by defensive blocks from Michal Rosiak and Maldini Kacurri.

Under-21s manager Mehmet Ali spoke about the pair who were solid at the back for the Gunners.

“Special mention to Michal Rosiak and Maldini Kacurri. I thought some of their blocks and tackles with Jimi Gower picking up second balls was excellent.”

Rosiak said he wants to make a big impact for the U21’s side this season and he has kicked off this season with a bang.

Ben Parkinson - Newcastle United Academy

Newcastle United Under-21s triumphed over Bradford City in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw.

Parkinson completed a fine attacking move, guiding a powerful header past Bradford keeper Colin Doyle just before half time.

He continued his clinical form in the shootout where he converted United's first penalty to help his side win 4-3 after Aidan Harris proved himself to be a hero with some fantastic saves.

Archie Whitehall - Nottingham Forest Academy

It took Whitehall less than ten minutes to rifle home an impressive shot high past Carlisle keeper Gabe Breeze.

The 18-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Forest U18 and U21 sides, scoring 5 goals and bagging three assists.

The young midfielder is and up and coming talent for the Forest academy and he will have a lot more influence on his side that faces Wigan and Morcambe in weeks to come.

Tom Edozie - Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy

Edozie was given a new role by Wolverhampton U21’s manager James Collins in the game against Port Vale which he says was the reason he was kept in the side.

“Tom’s capable of that. On Saturday, we gave him a specific role and I said to him, if he wants to stay in the team, he’s got to do this role well. It was nothing glamorous, and he did it brilliantly, and that’s what got him in the team tonight. That’s what got him on the pitch to produce his talent.”

The 18-year-old scored a sensational goal to open the scoring against a tough, physical side which Collins was impressed by.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys – I thought we were excellent. I talk about how difficult these games are for under-21 players, young under-21 players, because you’re playing against teams that are physically better than you.

“When you play teams who are physically better than you, life is tough, and I thought our boys stood up to it brilliantly. I thought they showed tonight, some of them, that they’ll have good league careers, which is a big step for some of them.

“What a wonderful strike and a nice moment for him. They were two good goals and it was a pleasing performance.”