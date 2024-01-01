The top 5 U20 Man Utd players to watch this season

Manchester United will be looking to shake off a poor start to the season and these five young talents could be the key.

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO

At just 20 years old Garnacho has already established himself as a key member of the United squad and he is certainly the player to watch this season in the Red Devils' attack.

The winger can make an impact from the left and the right which effectively doubles his chances of game time as he is arguably United’s best winger on both sides of the pitch.

His goal against Manchester City saw him become the youngest United player to find the net in the Community Shield since George Best achieved the feat nearly 60 years ago and there is a strong feeling he will keep on breaking records this season.

LENY YORO

The defender has undergone surgery and should return after three months following a foot injury suffered in preseason.

The 18-year-old was a rock at the back for Lille and was wanted by elite clubs around Europe before signing for United.

He has earnt the nickname “Baby Rolls Royce” as he has athleticism, pace and outstanding technical ability that led him to becoming a key player at a top Ligue 1 side before the age of 20.

KOBBIE MAINOO

Despite being 19 years old, Mainoo is considered unplayable at United as he worked himself into the starting eleven over the past year.

Mainoo impressed last season with a sequence of mature displays and showing moments of real quality on the ball.

The now England international is mature beyond his years, can dominate the midfield and is highly adaptable to a number of roles which will undoubtedly help United this season.

TOBY COLLYER

Collyer joined United from Brighton & Hove Albion and has impressed manager Erik ten Hag during preseason as well as in his 40-minute cameo against Man City in the Community Shield.

The 20-year-old midfielder has emerged as a senior option this season due to his ability on the ball and level of physicality which makes him well-suited to the rigours of Premier League football.

His defensive awareness and tactical intelligence could help him follow in the footsteps of Mainoo this season as he looks to break into the first team.

HARRY AMASS

The left-back, who started every pre-season game in America, looks to be a key player under Ten Hag who is desperate for somebody to rival Luke Shaw in that position.

Amass is likely to rival Shaw and Tyrell Malacia who is another injury doubt this season and the 17 year old could find himself being pushed into the starting eleven quicker than expected.