More Shaw concerns at Man Utd
Manchester United have been dealt a major blow in defense as the new campaign begins.

Defender Luke Shaw will miss the opening games of the Premier League season.

Shaw is out with a calf problem that he sustained during preseason training.

The England left-back was at Euro 2024, playing in the knockout stages as the Three Lions lost in the final to Spain.

Per the Manchester United website, Shaw will be out for at least another month.

He will be aiming to be back after the international break in mid-September. 

