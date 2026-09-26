Rodri says titles were not won with money after Man City verdict: They cannot take it...

Rodri has spoken on Manchester City's 114 charges this week as the side could be stripped of their titles.

City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League financial-rule charges brought against them and the club could be fined, kicked from the first division or have their titles stripped.

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No punishment has been announced yet, but many former players such as Rio Ferdinand and David De Gea are hopeful that the teams who finished second could be handed what they feel is a deserved title.

The Premier League has not officially commented, saying the process is confidential, but speaking one day after the news, Rodri stated that money didn't buy the titles, his team did.

“We faced something similar in 2020, a similar judicial process.A different accusation but similar process.

“There as well in the first instance we were found guilty but we believed in the club and the innocence that the club maintained and in the end we were acquitted.

“I believe in the justice system and I believe in the innocence of the club.

“What we did, they cannot take it out of us. It is something that is not paid by money, it is paid with effort, partnership and being shoulder to shoulder every day.

“We had a lot of success over the years and here at Wembley so I can tell you everything was deserved and we had one of the best eras of English football.”

Rodri won four Premier League titles, five domestic cups and the Champions League under legendary manager Pep Guardiola and it will be interesting to see what punishment the club are handed.

City have always denied the charges and a spokesperson said that “significant elements” of their legal case with the Premier League are still to be completed as the drama continues over the coming months.