The 10 active players who could be stripped of their league titles after the Man City ruling

The 5 active players who could be stripped of their league title after the Man City ruling

Manchester City could be stripped of their Premier League titles after being slapped with 114 charges.

Reports emerged on Friday claiming that City had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges that were brought against them by the Premier League back in 2023.

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City are set to appeal such a decision that could lead to hefty fines, expulsion from the Premier League, as well as their titles being stripped.

If such a punishment is made, their titles would be handed to the team that finished second. Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and David De Gea have already spoken out about being handed another league title after they finished second in the 2011/12 season.

City players will be worried about such a decision that many reports state is a very real possibility if the Premier League decide to bring the hammer down on the side.

Ahead of a decision that may come over the next few months, 5 active players will be keeping a close eye on the news as their Premier League titles may be taken away from them:

Kevin De Bruyne (City champion in 2017/18)

Kyle Walker (City champion in 2017/18)

Ederson (City champion in 2017/18)

Bernardo Silva (City champion in 2017/18)

John Stones (City champion in 2017/18)

İlkay Gündoğan (City champion in 2017/18)

Raheem Sterling (City champion in 2017/18)

Gabriel Jesus (City champion in 2017/18)

Phil Foden (City champion in 2017/18)

Edin Džeko (City champion 2011/12, 2013/14)

Aside from active players, Milner, now 40 years old and retired, is also a standout player as he won two Premier League titles with City before adding another with Liverpool in 2019.