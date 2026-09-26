Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Man City reportedly found guilty of 114 charges & could be kicked from Premier League

Who would win Premier League title if Man City are stripped?

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Who would be the new Premier League champions if Man City are stripped of titles?

Turmoil in Danish camp as captain Hojbjerg apologises for comments after Norway defeat

Zidane admits Mbappe likely to miss France's next three matches after injuring knee

The 10 active players who could be stripped of their league titles after the Man City ruling

The 5 active players who could be stripped of their league title after the Man City ruling
The 5 active players who could be stripped of their league title after the Man City rulingREUTERS

Manchester City could be stripped of their Premier League titles after being slapped with 114 charges.

Reports emerged on Friday claiming that City had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges that were brought against them by the Premier League back in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City are set to appeal such a decision that could lead to hefty fines, expulsion from the Premier League, as well as their titles being stripped.

If such a punishment is made, their titles would be handed to the team that finished second. Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and David De Gea have already spoken out about being handed another league title after they finished second in the 2011/12 season.

City players will be worried about such a decision that many reports state is a very real possibility if the Premier League decide to bring the hammer down on the side.

Ahead of a decision that may come over the next few months, 5 active players will be keeping a close eye on the news as their Premier League titles may be taken away from them:

Kevin De Bruyne (City champion in 2017/18)

Kyle Walker (City champion in 2017/18)

Ederson (City champion in 2017/18)

Bernardo Silva (City champion in 2017/18)

John Stones (City champion in 2017/18)

İlkay Gündoğan (City champion in 2017/18)

Raheem Sterling (City champion in 2017/18)

Gabriel Jesus (City champion in 2017/18)

Phil Foden (City champion in 2017/18)

Edin Džeko (City champion 2011/12, 2013/14)

Aside from active players, Milner, now 40 years old and retired, is also a standout player as he won two Premier League titles with City before adding another with Liverpool in 2019.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRio FerdinandDavid de GeaKevin De BruyneKyle WalkerManchester City

Related Articles

Rodri says titles were not won with money after Man City verdict: They cannot take it...

Who would win Premier League title if Man City are stripped?

Ferdinand calls for Man Utd to be handed Premier League title after Man City's 114 charges