Ferdinand calls for Man Utd to be handed Premier League title after Man City's 114 charges

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called for Manchester City's 2011–12 Premier League to be handed to United.

City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges put against them by the Premier League, over three years since the investigation began.

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This comes after the club were accused by the Premier League of failing to provide accurate financial information and details of payments to players and coaches, as well as breaches of UEFA’s financial fair play (FFP) regulations and the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The charges date from 2009–10 to 2017–18, and as punishment, the Premier League could decide to strip City of all their winning titles, handing second place the glory instead.

Ferdinand has been the first to come out and ask for such a punishment as he wrote on X regarding the 2011–12 season.

“Another Premier League medal to be added to the cabinet.”

Ferdinand was part of the United side chasing a 20th league title during that campaign, and after Sergio Agüero scored in the 93rd minute to make it 3–2 City against QPR on the final day, City crowned champions instead.

As United finished second, there is an argument to be made that the Red Devils should be handed the title instead.

However, there is no established rule saying that if City are found guilty, the 2011–12 title automatically gets transferred to Manchester United, it is merely an option to the Premier League.

City continue to deny such charges, and it will be interesting to see what the punishment will be if the Premier League decide to slam the hammer down on the Premier League side over the coming months.