Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Monaco to sign their preferred Enzo Fernandez replacement, Lamine Camara.

Fernandez, 25, is on the verge of joining Premier League rivals Man City for a joint British record transfer fee of £125 million.

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Chelsea have been heavily linked with several players as a potential replacement for the Argentinian, but as the transfer clock ticked on, it was looking like they wouldn’t get one.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed a deal with Ligue 1 side Monaco worth €55m for Camara, 22.

Camara has now been authorized to travel for his medical as Xabi Alonso’s side face a race against time to get the paperwork filed.

The news comes after Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton appears to have collapsed due to a failed medical.