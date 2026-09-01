Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Everton and Man City reach agreement over Jack Grealish loan deal

BREAKING: Man City agree record Enzo Fernandez fee with Chelsea

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Fernandez closing in on City deal, Tottenham sign Mudryk on loan

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Swedish tennis ace collapses twice on court during Challenger event in China

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernandez replacement Lamine Camara from Monaco

Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernandez replacement Lamine Camara from Monaco
Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernandez replacement Lamine Camara from MonacoKazimierz Koper / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Monaco to sign their preferred Enzo Fernandez replacement, Lamine Camara.

Fernandez, 25, is on the verge of joining Premier League rivals Man City for a joint British record transfer fee of £125 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea have been heavily linked with several players as a potential replacement for the Argentinian, but as the transfer clock ticked on, it was looking like they wouldn’t get one.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed a deal with Ligue 1 side Monaco worth €55m for Camara, 22.

Camara has now been authorized to travel for his medical as Xabi Alonso’s side face a race against time to get the paperwork filed.

The news comes after Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton appears to have collapsed due to a failed medical.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLamine CamaraEnzo FernandezChelseaMonacoLigue 1Football transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea's Camara move could be back on after Balogun's failed Everton medical

Monaco ace Folarin Balogun fails medical ahead of proposed Everton move

Everton's move for Monaco ace Folarin Balogun on the verge of collapse