Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations

Chelsea will continue to back incumbent manager Enzo Maresca despite their 1-0 defeat to rivals Arsenal on Sunday and growing frustrations among the fans regarding his style of play.

According to BBC Sport, the 45-year-old still has a ‘platform to succeed’ at the West London club regardless of their ongoing poor run of form.

Mikel Merino’s 20th-minute strike was more than enough to ear Mikel Arteta’s side a fairly comfortable 1-0 win at the Emirates, taking them nine points clear of Chelsea in fourth.

It is emphasised that, unlike last season under Mauricio Pochettino, there is no sense of division behind the scenes or rising concerns about the club's direction. Those in charge of key decisions remain fully convinced that Maresca is the right person for the job.

Chelsea were considered early title challengers, rising as high as second before struggling throughout the festive period and the new year, winning just four of their last 13 Premier League games.

Maresca’s side remain in Champions League contention come the end of the season, although newly crowned Carabao Cup champions Newcastle United sit two points behind them with a game in hand.

The Italian defended his players after the defeat to Arsenal, suggesting that they ‘controlled the game’, a sentiment that fans didn’t appear to agree with.

One fan wrote on X, formally known as Twitter,: “We controlled the game”??!! Honestly it’s worrying how deluded he is. Controlling the bits of the pitch with sideways passing doesn’t mean you control the game. We didn’t look threatening at all. Arsenal forced us wide & shut the central areas out comfortably.”

Chelsea will host Ange Postecoglu’s struggling Tottenham side after the international break as they seek to do a Premier League double over their rivals.