Everton will not buckle from Man Utd Branthwaite pressure

Everton will not buckle from Man Utd Branthwaite pressure

Everton are adamant Manchester United will not have an easy ride to secure Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils are said to have agreed personal terms with the English center half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Branthwaite, who did not make England’s final Euro 2024 squad, wants to move to a top club.

Per The Mirror, Everton will resist any low offers and will only sell for their asking price.

The Toffees are seeking a fee of at least £75 million, while United want to pay closer to £40 million.

There is no indication whether the two sides will be able to find a compromise, given United’s limited summer budget.