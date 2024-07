Man Utd fail with opening bid for Everton defender Branthwaite

Man Utd fail with opening bid for Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United have failed with an opening offer for Jarrad Branthwaite.

BBC Sport says United's opening offer of £35m for the defender has been rejected by Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

United made their move after striking personal terms with Branthwaite this week.

It's understood Everton are reluctant to sell and see the young stopper in the £75m class.

United are expected to return with an improved offer next week.