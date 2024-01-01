Tribal Football
Ten Hag says Man Utd have a "personnel issue" in one position as they prepare for Villa

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has spoken about his left-back options. 

United are still without both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who have not played yet this season. 

But Ten Hag stated that right backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can both play on the left. 

He stated to reporters: “I think they can both play there (Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot) but, for their patterns, I prefer, in this moment, Dalot. But both, of course, (they) are right-backs. There we have had personnel issues already for a long time.  

"We have a personnel issue there (at left-back) and will definitely improve as a team when we get a consistent left-footed left-back.  

“We’re waiting for Luke Shaw to return, for Tyrell Malacia to return. It will definitely help the consistent performance levels.” 

