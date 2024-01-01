Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear

Tribal Football
Ten Hag's posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's agent - Kees Vos - has posted a cryptic social media message.

Ten Hag is under huge pressure at Old Trafford and could yet lose his job in the coming days.

Vos appears to have defended the Dutchman’s performance at United so far this term.

Vos, who is the co-founder of SEG Football, posted an image of himself and five other people.

He included links from Bruce Springsteen’s “No Surrender” and added the massage: “The SEG Annual Meeting was a blast! I am so proud to be part of this company and its board. "WE HAVE THE BALLS!

"Well, we made a promise we swore we'd always remember No retreat, baby, no surrender. Like soldiers in the winter's night. With a vow to defend. No retreat, baby, no surrender."

