McCarthy decision made at Man Utd

Manchester United are set to say goodbye to a first team coach this month.

The Red Devils will not be retaining the services of coach Benni McCarthy.

Per The Athletic and other sources, the South African former striker will leave at the end of this month.

McCarthy was the strikers’ coach at United, but may see his place taken by another former attacker.

United are in the process of bringing ex-talisman Ruud van Nistelrooy back to the club.

There will likely be other changes in the coaching staff, as Rene Hake from Go Ahead Eagles is also a target.